MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old man is facing charges after his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child was found to have several injuries consistent with assault, according to court documents.

Oscar Amaya was charged with first and third-degree assault, and malicious punishment of a child in connection with the February incident.

St. Paul police were called on Feb. 27 to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis to take a child abuse report. A 2-year-old girl had been transferred there from Woodwinds Health Campus in Woodbury after medical professionals there weren’t able to treat her injuries.

The child was crying during the transport and appeared to be in a great amount of pain. An exam showed the child had swelling on the right side of the head, a deep abrasion on the left nostril, large bruising on the left leg in the area of the thigh and hip, bruising to both eyes, bruising on the ribs and mid-back and healing fractures on at least two ribs.

Doctors also observed a skull fracture with scalp swelling. The complaint states doctors determined the child had suffered severe, multiple inflicted injuries.

The complaint states the child’s mother took her to the hospital after noticing swelling on her head. She was out to eat with Amaya when she noticed the swelling, and a red mark on the side of the child’s head. The woman went with Amaya and the girl to a scheduled appointment, and the girl was sleeping so Amaya stayed in the car with her. The girl had no obvious injuries before the woman’s appointment.

She told authorities she had been with Amaya for about eight months. She lived with her daughter, but not Amaya. She told authorities she did see Amaya bite her daughter on the lip one time. The girl also wouldn’t talk when he entered the room and appeared scared of him.

The complaint states the woman also said Amaya had committed domestic assault against her, but didn’t report it. She said he has hit and choked her in the past.

Amaya told authorities he didn’t know how the girl got her injuries. He was in a vehicle with the girl during his girlfriend’s appointment, the girl was sleeping. He said they noticed the bruising on the girl when they got her out of the vehicle to get something to eat, and they both panicked. He denied ever hurting the girl or the woman.

Medical records show the girl suffered a massive skull fracture, consistent with child abuse. The nature of the injury also indicated that it was recent. A doctor said the injury will likely cause the girl permanent brain damage.