MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rain or shine, come summertime it seems we are always looking for activities to keep our children busy.

One thing you may not know about is called Kids Bowl Free, and it runs all summer long.

Registered youth receive two free games of bowling daily at participating locations across the state. Parents still have to pay for the shoe rentals, but it’s still a deal worth considering.

Fred Yurke is a father of eight, and his children certainly take advantage of this opportunity. His son, Donny, competes on the Simley Adaptive Bowling team during the school year.

“I like that Kids Bowl Free … gets them out of the house,” Fred Yurke said.

The family was bowling at Concord Lanes in South St. Paul when WCCO talked with them.

“We don’t think bowling needs to be seasonal. You don’t get sunburn, you don’t get rained on, and it just gives a chance for families to get together and try to get youth into bowling,” said Chris Hommes, general manager of Concord Lanes.

Marissa Bramer stopped by Concord Lanes with her father and brother to take advantage of the program. Luckily for her, gutter balls are not an issue.

“I use bumpers,” Bramer said.

There are 36 locations across the state where you can take children to bowl for free. Grand Rapids, Tonka Bay, Cold Spring, and Bemidji are just of a few of the places on the list, so even if you’re up at the lake you might be able to go.