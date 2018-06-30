BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — AAA estimates a record-setting 47 million people will hit the roads, rails and sky to celebrate the holiday.

That’s the highest number since they started tracking travel nearly two decades ago.

Making her way to the airport for the first time in 10 years, Wanda Jiles of St. Paul will be spending the holiday with friends and family across the country.

“I came prepared, I came early, I bought my ticket online, so I’m anxious and excited and prepared,” said Jiles.

She’s not alone.

Nearly four million people will fly for Independence Day, helping set a new Fourth of July travel record. However, the majority of holiday travelers will be hitting the road to enjoy freedom and fireworks.

Cierra Buckner is one of them. She, along with millions of others, will be shelling out more at the pump.

“It’s $2.99 as we were pulling up. I was like ‘Oh my gosh!’ That’s almost 3 dollars. It’s like we are in Chicago or something,” said Buckner.

According to AAA, the current national average price for a gallon of unleaded is $2.85. That’s up more than 60 cents from the same time last year.