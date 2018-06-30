SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a construction waste company in Blaine sustained significant damage in a fire Friday night.

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at about 6:15 p.m. Friday, located in the transfer facility at Dem-Con. When crews arrived, firefighters observed a heavy fire through the roof of the building.

The roof collapsed shortly after firefighting efforts started. Crews from several other departments responded with four ladder trucks, multiple engines and about 25 personnel to provide assistance.

Crews returned to the scene on Saturday to put out hot spots. There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

