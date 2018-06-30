MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota are expected to rally Saturday as part of the Families Belong Together day of action.

As many as 700 similar events are expected to happen around the country. This comes after videos surfaced of children being separated from their families while trying to cross the United States – Mexico border.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to stop the separation of families.

Groups planning to march Saturday say the Trump administration has failed to re-unite thousands of children with their parents.

The Twin Cities march in will begin outside the Minneapolis Convention Center at 2 p.m. There are similar events planned in Rochester, Duluth and Brainerd.