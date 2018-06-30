SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
Filed Under:Concrete, Highway 63, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Olmsted County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a motorist did about $100,000 in damage after driving through fresh concrete in southeastern Minnesota on Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews were out pouring fresh concrete on Highway 63 and White Bridge Road in Olmsted County. Officials say a motorist somehow went around a construction barricade and traveled about 1,000 feet on the concrete. It created tracks in the fresh concrete that will have to be repaired.

mndot concrete damage Motorist Drives 1,000 Feet On Fresh Concrete In Olmsted County

(credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Authorities say the driver got a ticket, and the state filed an insurance claim with the driver to pay for the damage.

“This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Don’t make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone,” MnDOT officials said on Twitter.

Comments
  1. Paul (@Humpty5990) says:
    June 30, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    what a moron

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch