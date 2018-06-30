MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a motorist did about $100,000 in damage after driving through fresh concrete in southeastern Minnesota on Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews were out pouring fresh concrete on Highway 63 and White Bridge Road in Olmsted County. Officials say a motorist somehow went around a construction barricade and traveled about 1,000 feet on the concrete. It created tracks in the fresh concrete that will have to be repaired.

Authorities say the driver got a ticket, and the state filed an insurance claim with the driver to pay for the damage.

“This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Don’t make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone,” MnDOT officials said on Twitter.