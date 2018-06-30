MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a stabbing in north Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Fremont Avenue North on a report of unknown trouble. They were unable to detect any real crime scene, but were soon notified that a man showed up at North Memorial Medical Center with a stab wound.

The man’s injuries are severe enough that he is being sedated, and is unable to speak with investigators.

The name of the victim and his condition have not been released.