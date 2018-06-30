MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to end a shingles vaccine shortage.

Shingles can cause a painful rash for people who’ve had the chicken pocks. The Democratic senator’s office says a recent report showed health care providers are having a hard time getting enough of the vaccine.

Senator Klobuchar spoke at United Hospital in St. Paul on Saturday. She’s teaming up with U.S. Senator Tina Smith to ask the company that makes the vaccine to do better.

“This shortage could have been avoided had there been adequate preparation. Unfortunately, thousands of Minnesota seniors are in the dark about when they aren’t going to be able to get the vaccine,” Klobuchar said.

The company that makes the vaccine SHINGRIX is owned by Glaxo-Smith-Kline. Sen. Klobuchar says the company immediately replied to her questions and plans to meet with her office this week.

The company sent WCCO a statement that read, in part: “We have seen unprecedented demand for Shingrix by patients and healthcare professionals and responding to that demand, we have significantly increased deliveries and accelerated shipments of doses of vaccine for this year.”

“If patients have difficulty finding the vaccine at their regular provider’s office or pharmacy, they should ask their provider or pharmacy to contact them when it is available.”