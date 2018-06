MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day at the lake turned tragic when a teenager drowned near Mankato.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4 p.m. Friday to a 911 call of a 17-year-old boy swimming with friends on Lake Elysian. He didn’t resurface after jumping in the water.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and found the boy in about seven feet of water shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities say the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy has not been identified.