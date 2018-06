MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Saturday they’ve waived center Cole Aldrich.

Aldrich, a Bloomington native, appeared in 21 games during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds in a little more than two minutes per game. He appeared in 62 games in the 2016-17 season, averaging 1.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game.

Aldrich signed with the Timberwolves as a free agent in July of 2016.

NBA free agency starts at 11 p.m. Saturday.