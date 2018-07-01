  • On Air

Filed Under:Best Buy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those of you who still like to buy new CDs may be running out of luck this summer, at least if you shop at Best Buy.

The company will stop selling compact discs nationwide starting July 1, according to a February report from Billboard.

The decision could be due to a fall in sales.

As USA Today reports, entertainment sales dropped almost 14 percent during the retailer’s 2017 fiscal year.

Though it’s reportedly pulling out of CD sales, ironically Best Buy will continue to carry vinyl for the next two years.

