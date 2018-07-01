SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
Filed Under:U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Wisconsin
(credit: CBS)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin beekeepers and maple syrup producers are fighting a U.S. Food and Drug Administration nutrition labeling proposal designed to educate consumers about added sugars.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the FDA has received more than 3,000 comments on its proposal, most of which are from honey and maple syrup producers. They argue that a label with the words “added sugars” is confusing and misleading, because nothing is being added.

The FDA says that it’s looking forward to “working with stakeholders to devise a sensible solution.” The federal agency says it acknowledges that the feedback from producers indicates that their proposal “does not provide the clarity that the FDA intended.”

A report National Agricultural Statistics Service report says Wisconsin ranks fourth in maple syrup production and 12th in honey production.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch