MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man who died after reportedly being electrocuted while trying to fix a power outage in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Drew Schwarz, of Cook, died Friday evening while working on an outage for Lake Country Power in rural Orr.

Schwarz was pronounced dead at the scene. His exact cause of death will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.