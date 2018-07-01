MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A west metro homeowner who built a floating, raccoon-proof nest for a neighborhood duck says the mallard’s eggs hatched over the weekend.

Nature buff Rick Rice told WCCO-TV that the eggs hatched Saturday, adding that the ducklings were quick to jump into his swimming pool.

Earlier this year, Rice built a raccoon-proof mallard nest in his backyard using a pool float and some chicken wire.

The float is tethered to stay in the center of his swimming pool, thereby thwarting hungry raccoons who won’t venture out into the pool’s deeper waters.

Rice says it’s been a decade since he’s had a successful duck hatch on his property.