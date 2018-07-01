  • On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eggs, Millie The Mallard, St. Louis Park, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A west metro homeowner who built a floating, raccoon-proof nest for a neighborhood duck says the mallard’s eggs hatched over the weekend.

Nature buff Rick Rice told WCCO-TV that the eggs hatched Saturday, adding that the ducklings were quick to jump into his swimming pool.

millie the mallard Homeowners Pool Floating Nest Allows Millie The Mallards Eggs To Hatch

(credit: Rick Rice)

Earlier this year, Rice built a raccoon-proof mallard nest in his backyard using a pool float and some chicken wire.

The float is tethered to stay in the center of his swimming pool, thereby thwarting hungry raccoons who won’t venture out into the pool’s deeper waters.

Rice says it’s been a decade since he’s had a successful duck hatch on his property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.