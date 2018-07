MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State officials say a highway is closed in southern Minnesota following a mudslide Sunday morning.

MnDOT says mud and trees collapsed on Highway 68 in Blue Earth County, just south of Courtland, following a morning of heavy rain and strong winds.

During the evening, crews were still working to clear the highway.

Officials say the raod will reopen once the nearby hillside has stabilized and the debris are cleared.