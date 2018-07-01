SEVERE WEATHERKeep an eye on the latest conditions in WCCO's Weather Center.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About 5,500 people are without power in the Twin Cities, predominately in the western metro area.

Xcel Energy reports that there are over 100 separate outages, most of them weather-related as high winds moved through the area Sunday.

Additionally, about 16,000 were without power earlier in the day in the Bloomington and Richfield areas, due to an equipment failure which crews believe was caused by lightning.

Xcel said they are bringing in extra crews to work on the outages.

