MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man is in critical condition Sunday evening following a shooting near St. Paul’s Como Pool.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. and “very near” to the Como Regional Pool.

The victim was shot twice, and emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the area around the pool was cordoned off after the shooting, although they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.