BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s delaying signing a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement until after the midterms in hopes of reaching a better deal.

Trump says in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday that he could quickly sign an agreement with Mexico and Canada, “but I’m not happy with it. I want to make it more fair.”

He added that he would wait until after the fall elections.

The president’s decision comes as the U.S. and Canada have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade dispute over Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Friday.

In the interview, Trump again threatened to impose tariffs on imported vehicles, saying, “The cars are the big ones.”

