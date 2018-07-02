MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — July is full of sales. The Fourth of July and Black Friday in the summer are all happening this month. Pioneer Press Lifestyle Reporter Nancy Ngo gets us in the know on what to buy in July.

It’s midsummer and a national food holiday is just around the corner. All of these come into play when it comes to the best deals in July.

SWIMSUITS

While heavier fashion apparel is commonly on sale this time of the year, you’ll also find deals on summer clothing, if you know what to look for. Swimwear, especially is one of the best deals out there. That’s because swimwear is a hot commodity leading up to the Fourth of July. After that last big summer beach holiday, swimwear purchases aren’t as popular and will start making their way onto clearance racks. Look for discounts anywhere from 25 to 80 percent off.

SUITS

We mentioned earlier that with the exception of things like swimsuits, heavier clothing pieces tend to be marked down because, let’s face it, we all have our eyes on summer fashion. One of Nancy’s favorite deals in July is on suits, which will see some of their steepest markdowns all year-round. So if someone you know is looking to update their suit, now is the time to buy. What’s great is suits are classic year-round, so it never goes out of style no matter what season you buy.

FURNITURE

Come August, new furniture models will start trickling in. So in July, retailers are looking to get rid of existing inventory to make room for the new. Expect to see discounts ranging from 10 to 50 percent. What Nancy likes about the type of furniture sales we see in July versus other times of the year is you’re not limited to just a category or two. In July, furniture deals are more across the board. We’re talking outdoor and indoor living spaces. And rooms throughout the house — the living room, bedroom, office and beyond.