Filed Under:Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Fargo Public Library is eliminating overdue fines for all children’s materials in an effort to increase literacy.

Library officials said Monday that research shows doing away with fines encourages children to check out more items and that materials are usually returned on time.

The library’s policy change takes effect Monday. People will still be charged for lost and damaged items.

