BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Making his own fireworks for more than 30 years, William Lund never expected an evening of July fun two years ago would change his life forever.

“I got blown back 8 feet, I got up, looked at my hand, and saw it was gone,” Lund said.

In an instant, his right hand was blown off while he was making powerful homemade firework.

“I’m just thankful he is still here,” said Lynn Lund, William’s wife.

Now, he is sharing his story in hopes of helping others make safe choices this Independence Day.

“Please, leave it to the professionals. I was doing it for 35 years, I thought I was a professional, I took shortcuts, no safety equipment, no goggles,” Lund said.

The firework that took Lund’s hand was illegal.

Other examples of fireworks banned in Minnesota include firecrackers, bottle rockets, missiles, roman candles and mortars and shells.

“Those are the fireworks that are causing the complaints, those are the ones that are disrupting the veterans, disrupting people with animals,” said Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Mike Hartley.

This year, the Bloomington Police Department is changing up their strategy when it comes to enforcing the law.

The agency will be dedicating additional patrol units to respond to calls about fireworks this Independence Day.

If you are caught with or lighting off illegal fireworks here in Minnesota, it is a misdemeanor crime.

That means you could spend up to 90 days in jail or pay a $1,000 fine.

The penalties could be steeper depending on the amount of fireworks a person is found with.