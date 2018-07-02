MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who they say assaulted a 40-year-old man in Faribault over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault in progress at an apartment on the 300 block of Northwest 7th Street on Saturday . They said that a young person called the assault in.

When they arrived, they said they saw Bishar Mahamed sitting on top of the victim, punching and strangling him. They said there was also a large kitchen knife on the floor near them.

The victim appeared bloody, and there was also blood on the floor and walls.

“If it wasn’t for the caller’s quick actions, this victim may not have survived the brutal attack and we could easily have been dealing with the aftermath of a homicide,” Police Chief Andy Bohlen said.

Police used a Taser to take Mahamed into custody.

Authorities say that the victim, who was not identified by name, had a laceration to the head and other small lacerations.

He was treated and released from Allina District One Hospital.

Mahamed told investigators he was involved in a fight with the victim, and did admit to having a knife, but denied cutting the man.