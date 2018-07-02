  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Faribault, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who they say assaulted a 40-year-old man in Faribault over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault in progress at an apartment on the 300 block of Northwest 7th Street on Saturday. They said that a young person called the assault in.

When they arrived, they said they saw Bishar Mahamed sitting on top of the victim, punching and strangling him. They said there was also a large kitchen knife on the floor near them.

The victim appeared bloody, and there was also blood on the floor and walls.

“If it wasn’t for the caller’s quick actions, this victim may not have survived the brutal attack and we could easily have been dealing with the aftermath of a homicide,” Police Chief Andy Bohlen said.

Police used a Taser to take Mahamed into custody.

Authorities say that the victim, who was not identified by name, had a laceration to the head and other small lacerations.

He was treated and released from Allina District One Hospital.

Mahamed told investigators he was involved in a fight with the victim, and did admit to having a knife, but denied cutting the man.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.