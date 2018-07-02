MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the second straight week, Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

For the week, Moore averaged 27.3 points per game. She’s scored at least 20 points in every game during the Lynx’s current seven-game win streak, and she’s been the top scorer for the Lynx the last six games.

Moore currently ranks third in the WNBA in scoring at 20.4 points per game. She scored a season-high 32 points in a win over Seattle on June 26. Moore scored 24 points in a win over Atlanta on June 29, and scored 26 points Sunday in a win over Dallas.

The Lynx host the Indiana Fever Tuesday night at Target Center.