Filed Under:Local TV, New Laws

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the arrival of July, a number of new laws went into effect on Sunday.

Starting this month, trainers will need to procure a license to train athletes, but the new law will allow trainers who are currently registered to have that registration convert to a license when it’s next up for renewal.

Another new law will restrict the use of the Douglas J. Johnson Economic Protection Trust Fund, and clarify the usage of the Taconite Economic Development Fund.

Additionally, there are a few changes to state government offices. The creation of the Legislative Budget Office is at the center of one, as a new law removes the office from jurisdiction of the Legislative Coordinating Commission.

Also, nearly $230,000 is being paid out to three men who were wrongly imprisoned.

