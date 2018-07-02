MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after someone was found stabbed in a residence in Farmington.

Authorities responded to the 400 block of Walnut Street at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

They said they found the victim in the kitchen and began life-saving measures.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say that they expect that person to survive their injuries.

Police say they are seeking a resident in connection with the stabbing, 28-year-old Giao Cong Bui. He’s 5 feet, 1 inch tall weighing 160 pounds, and possibly wearing a gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-280-6847.