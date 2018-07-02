MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have released the transcript of the initial 911 call in connection to the fatal shooting of a black man by police on the city’s north side.

Thurman Blevins, 31, was shot on June 23 after officers chased him for several blocks in north Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, says Blevins was carrying a gun. Community members have disputed that.

On Monday, the Minneapolis Police Department released the transcript of the 911 call that sent officers to the Camden neighborhood.

According to the transcript, the call lasted about 5 minutes and the caller reported that there was a man “walking around shooting off his gun and he looks intoxicated…that’s just not safe around here.”

The caller reported they saw the man fire a silver handgun twice, once in the air and once at the ground. They added that he was carrying a large bottle of vodka.

The caller described the suspect as being in his mid-30s, weighing about 180 pounds and wearing a light-colored sleeveless shirt and a black backpack.

The caller said the man was walking near the intersection of 46th and Bryant avenues and headed toward Lyndale Avenue.

The caller expressed concern about being identified by authorities and “labelled as a snitch.”

“Could be killed doing s—t like this,” the caller said. “Please do not send no cops. Don’t say my name.”

Authorities say the shooting was captured on police body cameras. The BCA also identified the officers involved as Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt.

Last week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city would release the body camera footage after the BCA completes interviews with key witnesses.

In the days following the shooting, there have been several protests, including one over the weekend at the Fourth Precinct police station in north Minneapolis.

Protesters are demanding the release of the body camera footage and for the investigation to be pulled from the BCA and given to an independent body.