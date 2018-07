MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday they have signed their top choice from the 2018 NBA Draft, Josh Okogie.

The Timberwolves took Okogie, out of Georgia Tech, with the No. 20 selection in the draft. He averaged 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in more than 36 minutes per game as a sophomore last year. He also shot 38.2 percent from three-point range in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

Okogie is expected to play for the Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League.