MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Twin Cities restaurant was vandalized late last week.

The owner of Marla’s Caribbean Cuisine says someone cut the restaurant’s name out of the awning last Thursday. She says someone also stole the industrial air condition unit out back, then resealed the wall up.

The lack of air conditioning has forced her to close shop until it’s fixed. She says it’s been hard on business, and for her personally.

“Emotional blow, I felt as though somebody invaded my privacy. You know somebody, it feels as though somebody doesn’t want me in this area anymore,” Owner Marla Jadoonanan said.

Marla says she hopes to be up and running again late next week. She says she is planning to move locations because of a rent increased.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the restaurant out.