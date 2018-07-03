MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers of Red, White and Boom!, the largest fireworks celebration in the Twin Cities, are facing a major dilemma.

With rain and possible storms in the forecast, it might not be safe to launch fireworks on Independence Day, even if 70,000 people show up to see them.

For the first time in the history of the event, organizers could have to call off the fireworks.

“If we have sustained wind at 20-plus miles per hour, then we’ll have to say no, if we have a hard rain, a heavy rain or if there’s lightning,” said Erica Chua, an event coordinator with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. “However if there’s just a light rain, the show will go on.”

The Red, White and Boom! half marathon has already been canceled due to severe heat. The 5K and an added 6.75 mile race will still go on, as will all the daytime events at Father Hennepin Park, such as face-painting and live music.

Although the fireworks portion is not weather-proof, there’s hope for the brightest part of the night.

Organizers are urging people to plan for fireworks Wednesday night while keeping an eye on their Facebook and Twitter pages for possible cancellations.

If the fireworks show does get rained out, there will not be a makeup date.

Across the metro, there will be several other fireworks displays for Independence Day.

Organizers in several cities – from Blaine to Maplewood to Eden Prairie – say they are waiting to see Wednesday’s weather before making a decision to cancel fireworks or reschedule.

