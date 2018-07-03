MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Southwestern Minnesota has been hammered with rain – with impressive rainfall totals recorded overnight.

Currie, Minnesota recorded more than 8 inches of rain, Redwood Falls more than 7 inches and Marshall got 4 inches of rain.

“Just unbelievable numbers in the overnight, and it’s still raining down that direction,” meteorologist Matt Brickman said.

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for much of southwestern Minnesota until late Tuesday morning.

“That means there is standing water on the ground covering over streets, and you don’t want to drive through it,” Brickman said.

A video from a Twitter user showed a bus plowing through a flooded street in Marshall:

Schools out for summer…wait what? pic.twitter.com/rYwQnS1xnq — Adam Henning (@Adam_Henning) July 3, 2018

There are also Areal Flood Warnings for Kandiyohi, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties.

A Facebook user posted a videoof flooding in Wabasso, which is in Redwood County.

For the metro area, Brickman expects a persistent, light rain.

Temperatures are expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures in the high 80s expected in the metro area.

“It’ll feel like it’s in the mid-90s,” Brickman.

As for the 4th Of July, citizens who want to see fireworks may unfortunately encounter unruly weather.

According to Brickman, temperatures will be hot and humid — and storms are expected on the early and late side.

“The biggest risk right now is damaging winds, gusts over 60 miles per hour, along with heavy rain and lightning,” Brickman said. “And you don’t want to be standing out in an open area in those conditions.”

The rest of the week looks great, however, with temperatures in the mid-80s and sun expected.

Check out Brickman’s Facebook Live update at 10:30 a.m.