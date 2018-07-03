Weather:Flash Flood Warnings Issued In SW Minnesota
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:First Lutheran Church, Listening House, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge in Minnesota has temporarily blocked a St. Paul rule that limits the number of people a church can serve at its daytime center for the homeless.

The decision says the city policy violates the Listening House’s First Amendment rights and a federal religious freedom law. The Listening House links homeless people with resources at First Lutheran Church on St. Paul’s east side.

U.S. Chief District Judge John Tunheim said Monday the church will likely win its lawsuit against the city, which required the church to cap visitors at 20 and display a no-trespassing sign, among other conditions.

City officials set those rules after neighbors complained about people littering and urinating near the church.

The St. Paul city attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Artificially inflated home and apartment prices are causing homelessness.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.