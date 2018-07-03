Yankees, Red Sox Battle For A.L. East Crown Will Be Fun To WatchThe Yankees and Red Sox seemed destined for another epic, late-season clash, as the race for the 2018 AL East crown is shaping up to be yet another amazing chapter in baseball's greatest rivalry.

Top 5 USA Sports MomentsFire up the grill, throw on your best red, white and blue clothing and let's hop in the time machine to celebrate some historic USA sports moments.

How Does Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Actually Work?Here are the rules and strategies for Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on the 4th of July in Coney Island.

Twins Fall To Brewers 6-5 On Walk-Off WalkBrad Miller drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Monday night.