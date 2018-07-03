MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Twin Cities in Motion said Tuesday that the Red, White & Boom Marathon set for July 4 has been canceled due to anticipated heat and humidity.

The Fourth of July is expected to be a hot one, with a high temperature near 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. With high humidity, the heat index will create dangerous conditions for running.

Race officials said those who have registered for the half marathon have the option to run one of two shorter distances. There is a 5K run scheduled for 6:50 a.m. There is also a 6.75-mile race, also set for 6:50 a.m., which will be two loops of the 5K course.

Officials said the 5K course will have a fluid station with water and Gatorade at the 1.5 mile mark. For those running the 6.75-mile race, there will be fluid stations at 1.5 miles, 3.2 miles and 5.5 miles.

Those who registered for the half marathon will receive a credit for the event being canceled. Officials are also advising those who are running the shorter distances to slow their pace and run with caution, and also to drink plenty of fluids.