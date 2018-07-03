MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old driver in southwestern Minnesota had to climb out his car’s back window Tuesday morning after heavy rains washed out the road and he drove into a sinkhole.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the sinkhole was formed after a culvert beneath the township road was washed out.

The driver wasn’t hurt, thanks to his seat belt and the car’s airbag.

Candace Leopold, the driver’s grandmother, says the teen was on his way to work at a farm north of Redwood Falls.

After falling into the sinkhole, the teen escaped by climbing out of the car’s back window, she said.

Leopold added that her grandson just got his license last month and has only had his car for a few weeks.

It’s unclear how much damage the car sustained.

Meanwhile, flash flood warnings were in effect Tuesday across much southwestern Minnesota.

Torrential rains fell on that part of the state overnight, and some communities, such as Currie and Redwood Falls, received more than 7 inches of rain since midnight.

Flooded roads, flooded yards and swollen rivers were reported across the area.

More rain is expected Wednesday.