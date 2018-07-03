Weather:Flash Flood Warnings Issued In SW Minnesota
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joseph T. Sanderson, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Trench Collapse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 22-year-old man died last Saturday after being pinned in a collapsed trench in western Wisconsin, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 7:30 p.m. at N7155 690th Street in Martell, Wis., which is just east of River Falls. The initial call was that a man was pinned in a collapsed trench where he and others were working to bury a water line.

The man’s father and a family friend scrambled to dig the man out of the trench. First responders immediately started digging by hand until they could get to the man to administer CPR. The man was eventually freed, but was unconscious.

He was airlifted to Regions Hospital, where was pronounced dead. He was identified by authorities as Joseph T. Sanderson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.