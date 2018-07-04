SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado warning for Freeborn County until 2:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bald eagle had to be rescued late last month after flying into a power line in Chanhassen, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a call about the incident at about 2:25 a.m. on June 29. An Xcel Energy employee was checking on a power outage in the area of 8404 Waters Edge Drive in Chanhassen and came upon the bald eagle.

chanhassen bald eagle rescue Bald Eagle Rescued After Hitting Power Line In Chanhassen

(credit: Carver County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office believes the bird hit the power line and fell to the ground. When sheriff’s deputies arrived to the area, they say the bald eagle was disoriented and attempting to fly away.

Authorities say nobody from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was available, so a Raptor Center employee was contacted to net the eagle. It was then taken to the Raptor Center for treatment.

