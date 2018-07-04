MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pet owners, plan ahead before the sun goes down Wednesday night.

Every July 4, the Animal Humane Society says it sees an influx of stray animals that run away from the loud booms.

Studies show around half of dogs have a fireworks phobia.

The problem can be that fireworks scare them enough to run away.

“It can have reactions from excessive panting and drooling all the way up to hiding and not coming out for several hours at a time,” said Liv Hagen, a behavior and rehabilitation manager at the humane society.

AHS says the best thing you can do is leave your cat or dog inside on the holiday.

Plan bathroom breaks ahead of the fireworks.

Also, you can leave them home with some calming tools.