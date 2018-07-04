  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fireworks, Fourth Of July, Pets
(credit: Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pet owners, plan ahead before the sun goes down Wednesday night.

Every July 4, the Animal Humane Society says it sees an influx of stray animals that run away from the loud booms.

Studies show around half of dogs have a fireworks phobia.

The problem can be that fireworks scare them enough to run away.

“It can have reactions from excessive panting and drooling all the way up to hiding and not coming out for several hours at a time,” said Liv Hagen, a behavior and rehabilitation manager at the humane society.

AHS says the best thing you can do is leave your cat or dog inside on the holiday.

Plan bathroom breaks ahead of the fireworks.

Also, you can leave them home with some calming tools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.