  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMCode Black
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Mayerle
Filed Under:Eden Prairie, Jennifer Mayerle, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents are now allowed to hang up their hammocks in one suburb’s parks.

Eden Prairie’s parks and forestry specialists have been monitoring trees where people frequently use hammocks. Plenty of people put hammocks up around Riley Lake Park.

“The ones that you see around are typically really safe. The ropes and straps are made so that it doesn’t hurt the trees and people use them all over,” said park visitor Audrey Sebastian said.

It has grown in popularity in the city, but until recently, the ordinance did not allow people to hang a sling between trees.

hammocks in eden prairie parks Eden Prairie Hangs Up Hammock Ordinance

(credit: CBS)

“Talked about no tarps, no tents, no hanging things from trees. Things have really changed over time with some better straps that are safer for the trees, and also for keeping people safe up in the trees,” said Eden Prairie Park and Recreation Director Jay Lotthammer.

The city studied the impact for a few weeks and stopped enforcing the rule during that time.

“We feel that at this point, it isn’t doing anything substantially damaging, especially if they do it in a bigger tree and not on braches. So we’re asking people [pick trees with a] 12-inch circumference or more,” Lotthammer said.

The language in the city ordinance has been modified, but it still needs to go before the city council for approval. That could take a few months. In the meantime, people can keep hanging around.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.