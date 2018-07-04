MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents are now allowed to hang up their hammocks in one suburb’s parks.

Eden Prairie’s parks and forestry specialists have been monitoring trees where people frequently use hammocks. Plenty of people put hammocks up around Riley Lake Park.

“The ones that you see around are typically really safe. The ropes and straps are made so that it doesn’t hurt the trees and people use them all over,” said park visitor Audrey Sebastian said.

It has grown in popularity in the city, but until recently, the ordinance did not allow people to hang a sling between trees.

“Talked about no tarps, no tents, no hanging things from trees. Things have really changed over time with some better straps that are safer for the trees, and also for keeping people safe up in the trees,” said Eden Prairie Park and Recreation Director Jay Lotthammer.

The city studied the impact for a few weeks and stopped enforcing the rule during that time.

“We feel that at this point, it isn’t doing anything substantially damaging, especially if they do it in a bigger tree and not on braches. So we’re asking people [pick trees with a] 12-inch circumference or more,” Lotthammer said.

The language in the city ordinance has been modified, but it still needs to go before the city council for approval. That could take a few months. In the meantime, people can keep hanging around.