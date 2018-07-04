Filed Under:Faribault County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Delavan man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning in in Faribault County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in Clark Township.

Motorcyclist James Arthur Hoppe, 45, was traveling westbound on 170th Street when he lost control east of 600th Avenue and veered into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Hoppe was not wearing a helmet.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s office is assisting with the investigation.

