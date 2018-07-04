Comments
Nearly 70 percent of Americans cook out for the 4th of July, but it can be hard to eat healthy at a barbecue when you’re surrounded by burgers, chips, cookies and high-calorie drinks. Profile by Sanford offers these recipes to help enjoy grilling season while making healthy choices.
Salmon with Pepita-Lime Butter
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted pepitas (unroasted pumpkin seeds)
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ½ teaspoon freshly grated lime zest
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 pound salmon fillet, skinned and cut into 4 portions
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Toast pepitas.
- Place pepitas in small bowl with butter, lime zest, lime juice and chili powder.
- Generously coat a large skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat.
- Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper, add to pan and cook until browned and just cooked through in the center, 2 – 4 minutes per side. Remove the pan from heat.
- Transfer salmon onto a plate. Add the butter-lime mixture to the hot pan; stir until butter is melted.
- Serve the salmon topped with the sauce.
Grilled Pickles
Ingredients
- 26 oz. jar Kosher Dill Spears
- 1 red onion
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions
- Drain the jar of pickles and reserve the brine.
- Lay the pickles on a paper towel lined baking sheet and pat off any excess moisture. Cut the red onion into wedges and remove the skin. Toss the pickles and onion with olive oil.
- Prepare a grill over medium high heat. Transfer the pickles and onions to the grill and grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side until grill marks appear.
- Remove once the grill marks appear on both sides and either serve immediately or pack them back into the jar and add the reserved brine. Refrigerate until cold or up to 5 days.