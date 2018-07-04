SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorm warning for St. Louis County until 9:15 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just in time for the 4th of July, there’s a new list of the most patriotic states. Unfortunately, Minnesota didn’t fare too well.

Minnesota came in at 33rd on the list, and Wisconsin at 28th.

The WalletHub rankings were based on a number of factors, including the share of enlisted military population to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Virginia came in at No. 1, and Massachusetts was last.

Despite its low ranking, Minnesota is fifth in number of adults who voted in the last election and ranks third in volunteerism.

