MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Thunder Academy is a soccer development program. The goal: To develop college-caliber players.

This year the girls’ team has done more than that. They have qualified for the National Final Four, something that has not happened in the history of the program. There are some very good reasons why.

David Alberti has been coaching girls’ club soccer for three decades, and this team stands out.

“There’s been a couple teams that have been super quality and this team is one of them and this is the team that’s gone the furthest for me,” Alberti said.

Maybe it’s because they are talented. You come here to play at the next level.

“I’m going to South Dakota State,” one player said.

“I’m going to the University of Minnesota,” another player said.

“I’m going to Penn State to play soccer,” another player said.

That’s where you start. Committed players who believe hard work is why they are the first to reach the National Final Four.

“I like how everyone works for each other and we play as a team. It’s just high-level competition and we’re always pushing each other to be our best,” Kaitlin Machbean said.

And they are heightened.by watching the World Cup, even drawing some parallels.

“It’s kind of like we have all different high schools, 18 different girls, 16 different high schools. It’s crazy,” Hayley Lindaman said.

Next stop: Richmond, Virginia, this week. The Final Four, and the best the country has to offer.

“We definitely hoped to go to nationals, but I didn’t think we were actually going to make it to the Final Four. It’s pretty crazy that a Minnesota team can make it this far,” Abi Frandsen said.

They are ready.to represent, and to showcase all that is the Thunder.

“It’s going to be very difficult. We’re going to play some very, very good teams and some kids that are on youth national teams. Kids are going to UCLA, Stanford,” Alberti said. “We’ve got some kids going to big schools as well, so it’ll be fun.”