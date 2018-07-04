MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota said they’re in contact Wednesday with the National Weather Service because of a possible tornado touchdown.

Beltrami County Emergency Management says weather officials are being called to investigate a possible twister in Bemidji overnight.

Emergency officials say Bemidji residents should avoid the area west of Bemidji State University to Irvine Avenue due to downed power lines and trees.

Residents in the area posted images of damage to buildings on social media. The pictures show trampolines stuck in trees and collapsed buildings.

The severe storms rolled through northern Minnesota early Wednesday morning. More storms are expected Wednesday night.