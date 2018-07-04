MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has been a wild ride weather-wise this Fourth of July.

Many families made plans, changed those plans and then re-arranged those to keep up with Mother Nature on Wednesday.

Dark skies and rumbles of thunder put many on alert. The weather on our nation’s birthday is unpredictable at best.

Angelo Smith made it to Pearl Park in south Minneapolis early to get a spot for his family barbeque. He had no competition for a location because of the rain.

“It was raining hard up here,” Smith said. “I sat in the car for a while hoping it would pass so I could get [my canopy] up.”

The rain blasted the metro for a bit, but as soon as it passed and the sun came out, the race for holiday fun was on.

African drummers and dancers filled Como Park in St. Paul. The Titambe Dance Ensemble took time to celebrate the holiday and the fact the rain was gone.

Others brought out their grills, attempting to get their food finished before Mother Nature changed her mind. Large crowds filled Hiawatha Golf Course near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. Many got in a few rounds while the weather was nice. They were all about letting the tee be a reminder of the importance of the day.

“It’s really not that bad,” Smith said. “It’s a little bit humid, but for the most part for Fourth of July, sometimes … it’s too hot, it’s too dry heat. I think this is a lot better after, you know, that cooldown wet,” Smith said.

Back at Pearl Park, Smith and his family are about to change their plans.

“Hopefully it passes us. Hopefully it misses us, but if it doesn’t we’ll still be out here,” he said.

With more rain approaching, it appears they will spend more time hiding from raindrops underneath their canopy then relaxing on this wild weather of a holiday.

“A little water never hurt nobody,” Smith said. “I’ll be alright, we’ll be alright. We got towels and the canopy will keep us dry for the most part.”