MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Wednesday they’ve signed guard Derrick Rose for the 2018-19 season.

The Timberwolves reached an agreement to bring back Rose shortly after NBA free agency started earlier this week. He was originally signed by the Timberwolves as a free agent for last season back on March 8.

Rose appeared in 25 regular season games between playing for Minnesota and Cleveland last season. He averaged 8.4 points per game and shot 43.5 percent from the field. He appeared in all five of the Timberwolves’ playoff games against the Houston Rockets and averaged 14.2 points off the bench while shooting nearly 51 percent from the field.

Rose is a three-time All-Star and had the best season of his career in 2010-11 under current Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau, when he earned the NBA MVP award.

