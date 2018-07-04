MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the man killed Tuesday in an early morning shooting near the University of Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 18-year-old Darrah Host, of St. Louis Park, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened near the Seven Corners area of the West Bank, on Cedar Avenue. Emergency crews brought Host to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Sources tell WCCO that investigators are looking at whether the incident began at a rap show at the Ruby Lounge, between Bullwinkle’s Saloon and Jewel of India.

So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting to call Minneapolis police at 612-673-2941.