SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorm warning for Jackson County until 11:45 a.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Minneapolis, Shooting, University Of Minnesota
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the man killed Tuesday in an early morning shooting near the University of Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 18-year-old Darrah Host, of St. Louis Park, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened near the Seven Corners area of the West Bank, on Cedar Avenue. Emergency crews brought Host to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Sources tell WCCO that investigators are looking at whether the incident began at a rap show at the Ruby Lounge, between Bullwinkle’s Saloon and Jewel of India.

So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting to call Minneapolis police at 612-673-2941.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.