MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Northfield has issued a warning to the public after about 1,000,000 gallons of wastewater leaked into Cannon River.

City officials say to avoid direct contact with the water on the Cannon River downstream of Northfield through 6 a.m. Friday, July 6.

On July 2 at around 8 p.m., staff at the Wastewater Treatment Plant responded to an alarm and determined there was a PVC pipe break in the system, which caused 1,000,000 gallons of treated and untreated wastewater to enter the river between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3.

Staff notified Minnesota Pollution Control Agency immediately.

The areas affected are Lake Byllesby and the Cannon River downriver from Northfield to the Mississippi.

Officials say boating and fishing is OK, but not swimming, wading, water skiing, and tubing until 6 a.m. Friday.

“Avoid contact with the water, and if you do go in the water, wash with soap and water,” the city said. “Avoid letting pets, horses go in the water or drink the water.”

The plant is now functioning in a critical to stable condition.

The cause of the breakdown is being evaluated.