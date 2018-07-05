  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bald Eagle, Carver County Sheriff's Office, Raptor Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with the Raptor Center say a bald eagle rescued after flying into a power line late last month did not survive its injuries.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office rescued the bald eagle in the early-morning hours of June 29. An Xcel Energy employee checking on a power outage discovered the bald eagle in the area of 8404 Waters Edge Drive in Chanhassen.

Authorities believe the bald eagle flew into a power line before falling to the ground. When sheriff’s deputies found the bird, it was disoriented and trying to fly away. A Raptor Center employee netted the eagle, but officials there say it did not survive from its injuries.

Raptor Center officials say the bald eagle had a traumatic knee injurie and other injuries. The eagle was banded 22 years ago after being treated for lead toxicity. Officials say a typical bald eagle lives about 25 to 30 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.