MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with the Raptor Center say a bald eagle rescued after flying into a power line late last month did not survive its injuries.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office rescued the bald eagle in the early-morning hours of June 29. An Xcel Energy employee checking on a power outage discovered the bald eagle in the area of 8404 Waters Edge Drive in Chanhassen.

Authorities believe the bald eagle flew into a power line before falling to the ground. When sheriff’s deputies found the bird, it was disoriented and trying to fly away. A Raptor Center employee netted the eagle, but officials there say it did not survive from its injuries.

Raptor Center officials say the bald eagle had a traumatic knee injurie and other injuries. The eagle was banded 22 years ago after being treated for lead toxicity. Officials say a typical bald eagle lives about 25 to 30 years.