MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Glam Doll Donuts commemorated the Fourth of July by donating 20 percent of all sales to a legal group working to unite immigrant families who illegally crossed the border.

Sales from both the Northeast and Nicollet Avenue locations went to support the nonprofit organization Raices Texas.

Immigrant families separated at the border are unable to be released from ICE custody to reunite with family members until they pay their full immigration bond.

“At Glam Doll, we believe when we are more fortunate than others we should build a longer table, not a fence,” the doughnut shop said in a statement on their Facebook page. “Eat donuts for a good cause. The more you eat the more we can help. What’s more American than that?!”

The funds raised are going directly to support legal services for detained, separated parents.