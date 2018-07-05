BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Fire officials say more than 60 people were treated for heat-related issues at the nation’s oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration.

The temperature reached 90 degrees in Bristol, Rhode Island, during Wednesday’s parade. Marchers suffering from heat exhaustion were taken off the 2.5-mile route.

Fire Chief Michael DeMello says firefighters and medical personnel responded to about 100 calls, treated more than 60 marchers and spectators at a field hospital, and transported about two dozen people to area hospitals.

The parade committee says many of the people treated were from a high school marching band from Saint Anthony Village, Minnesota, near Minneapolis.

The parade started in 1785. It’s billed as the oldest continuous celebration of independence in the country and typically attracts about 100,000 people to the seaside town.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)