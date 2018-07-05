  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota teenager who became the first American to win a prestigious Quran recitation contest will travel to Somalia to meet the country’s president.

Ahmed Burhan Mohamed has become a local celebrity since winning the Dubai International Holy Quran award last month. The 17-year-old beat out more than 100 other contestants from around the world.

The Star Tribune reports Mohamed will travel to Somalia this week at the invitation of the East African country’s president, who wishes to meet and congratulate the teen. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the United States.

Mohamed received a perfect score on his proper pronunciation, voice and style as he recited random verses of the Quran from memory. The Quran has more than 6,000 verses and spans more than 600 pages. He received a trophy and a cash prize worth about $68,000.

